Telangana hosted Miss World while Op Sindoor was going on: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, March 19, claimed that Hyderabad is the safest city, adding that it has hosted Miss World and other award ceremonies while the rest of the world is in turmoil.

Addressing a gathering at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, Reddy said, “I would like to tell you that there was a fire in Hollywood and Dubai is facing a war, but we are comfortably sitting in Hyderabad at an award ceremony.”

He said that the Telangana government hosted the Miss World pageant while Operation Sindoor was being carried out in 2025. “You have to understand that Telangana is safe and most people are looking to invest in the state rather than Dubai,” Reddy said. He assured the attendees that their investment is safe in Telangana.

The CM said that the state government is ready to support filmmaking and invited directors from Hollywood to make films in Hyderabad. Click for the video.

Reddy said that Telangana will implement a single window film policy to streamline the permission for filmmaking in the state.

Elaborating on the plan to transform Hyderabad into a cine hub, the CM said, “Just as we have made Hyderabad a hub for IT and Pharma, we want to make it a global destination for cinema. With global giants like Netflix establishing a base here, Hollywood has effectively reached Hyderabad. We will soon create a dedicated platform for international and Pan-Indian film productions to get clearances under one roof.”