Telangana Housing Board launches portal for houses, plots registration

Hyderabad: Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday, March 7, directed officials of the Telangana Housing Board to complete 5,000 pending registrations for houses and plots allotted to beneficiaries, saying the process must factor in applicable regulations, installments paid with principal and interest and prevailing market prices.

Chairing a review of the department’s 99-day action plan, the minister was informed that while some allottees had paid only the principal amount, others had paid interest, and some had cleared their dues entirely, leaving 5,000 registrations still pending.

Reddy also launched an online portal to facilitate registrations, alongside the Telangana Housing Corporation Limited’s (TGHCL) 99-day action plan portal.

The portal, he said, would carry all relevant information, enabling house and plot owners to complete registrations, obtain payment acknowledgements and carry out other property-related tasks without visiting offices.

He added that digital registrations would not only improve transparency but also bring services closer to people, increasing their confidence in the Housing Board.

Housing Board Managing Director VP Gautham and Chief Engineer Ramana Reddy were present at the meeting.