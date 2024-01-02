Telangana: How landless farmer brothers earned Rs 60 lakh in 6 months

Hyderabad: Two farmer brothers from Vinukonda mandal of Palnadu district in AP, Govinda Reddy and Sivakoti Reddy, have shattered the belief that agriculture solely means losses. Despite owning no land, their success story stands as a testament to the profitability of farming.

Despite not owing any agricultural land, the duo had a fervour for farming. Determined to pursue their passion, they leased eight acres in Raghavpur village of Janagama district for Rs 65 thousand annually. Facing the challenges of wild animals, especially monkeys, in the area, they strategised their crops accordingly. Opting for tobacco, an unpalatable choice for monkeys, they dedicated four acres to cultivate the crop alongside a mango garden on the remaining four acres.

Using innovative methods, they divided the land into beds, each 240 feet long, with 45 beds per acre. Employing sprinklers for water supply and fertiliser application, they ensured the tobacco plants stayed unharmed by direct fertilisation. The technique paid off handsomely. Each bed yielded fiber that fetched Rs 20 thousand, summing up to Rs 9 lakh per acre, totaling Rs 36 lakhs for four acres. With an overall investment of Rs 6 lakh, their profit stood at Rs 30 lakh.

Embracing innovation, they continued cultivating and selling the fiber, earning another Rs 30 lakh by the end of September. Within six months, their innovative farming approach yielded a staggering Rs 60 lakh in earnings.

Their success defies the myth that agriculture leads to losses, showcasing that innovative techniques can turn even small acreage into profitable ventures. Their story is a testament to trusting in innovative farming methods, debunking traditional stereotypes, and reaping the rewards.