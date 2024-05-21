Telangana: Husband lodges domestic violence complaint against wife

He recounted his ordeal to the police, stating that his wife has been beating him almost daily.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2024 2:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man in Kamareddy district dressed only in his underwear has lodged a complaint against his wife for domestic violence. Traditionally, it is women who report such issues, but this case highlights the growing instances of men coming forward with similar grievances.

The incident came to light when the husband arrived at the Banswada police station to report his wife’s abusive behavior. He recounted his ordeal to the police, stating that his wife has been beating him almost daily.

The police listened sympathetically to the husband’s complaint and subsequently counseled both him and his wife. Despite their intervention, the local community expressed their concern and sympathy for the husband. “No one else should face such difficulty,” remarked a local woman.

The specific reasons behind the wife’s violent behavior remain unclear.

