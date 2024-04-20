Telangana: Hyderabad DEO cancels long leaves of staff ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district election officer Ronald Rose has issued orders to those who are on long-term leave to report to election duties immediately.

The election officer cancelled the leave due to a shortage of staff to perform duties in connection with the parliamentary elections to be held on 13 May. He directed that those who have taken departmental permission for long-term leave, as well as foreign travel, should also report for election duty.

The DEO suggested that the shortage of election staff should be reported immediately despite the issuance of appointment orders for PO, APO and other polling staff as part of the election duties and after obtaining permission from the officials of the concerned departments.