Telangana: KCR mortgaged BRS for daughter’s bail, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Accusing BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of mortgaging his party to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bail out his daughter MLC K Kavitha, chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged the people not to give a single vote to the ‘traitors of Telangana’.

KCR’s daughter has been arrested for her alleged involvement in Delhi Liquor policy case.

Addressing ‘Congress Jana Jathara Sabha‘, a public meeting held in Mahabubabad in support of Congress candidate Balram Naik on Friday, April 19, Revanth said that there was a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP.

He alleged that it was Modi who had supported KCR by not taking any action against the him in connection with the corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Claiming that it was because of BRS government in the state and NDA government at the Centre that Telangana became bankrupt, Revanth accused both the parties of failing to keep the promises they made to the people of Telangana.

Recalling Modi’s speech in the parliament where he had found fault with the way the erstwhile AP was bifurcated, Revanth questioned what face did BJP have to seek votes in the state.

Predicting that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister on June 9, Revanth said that it is the responsibility of the people to give 14 seats to Congress from Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections. He went on say that formation of Telangana was possible due to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Crop loan waiver, Rs 500 bonus for paddy

The CM clarified that crop loan waiver couldn’t be rolled out till now as the poll code came into effect on March 16.

Swearing on Bhadrachalam deity Lord Ram, Revanth assured that Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, as promised before the elections, will be delivered by August 15, 2024. He added that Rs 500 per quintal bonus for paddy will also be given to farmers, starting the upcoming kharif season.

It’s Gandhi’s ideology vs Godse’s

Speaking at the meeting, Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said that the Lok Sabha election is a fight between the Gandhian and Godse’s ideologies, and alleged that Modi government was conspiring to change the constitution.

“Modi government has not left even an Agarbatthi (incense sticks), which acts as a liaison between the god and the devotee, and put GST on it,” she said.