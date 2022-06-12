Telangana: IAS officers transferred to new posts across state

Hyderabad: Select officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) have been transferred to different parts of Telangana in a government order issued on Sunday.

The order was approved by the state governor Tamilsai Soundararajan under the stewardship of chief secretary to the government, Somesh Kumar.

Dr A Sharath, the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development has been transferred to the

post of Collector & District Magistrate, Sangareddy.

M Hanumantha Rao has been posted as Director of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

Patil Prashant Jeevan who was the Collector and District Magistrate of Nalgonda has been transferred to the post of Collector & District Magistrate, Siddipet.

Rahul Sharma, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nalgonda is placed in FAC of the post of Collector & District Magistrate, Nalgonda, until further orders.

Koya Sree Harsha Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Jogulamba-Gadwal is placed in FAC of the post of Collector & District Magistrate.

Karnati Varun Reddy Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumrambheem-Asifabad is transferred and posted as Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Utnoor.

On transfer, Sri Ankit, is posted as Project Officer, ITDA, Eturunagaram.

Chahat Bajpai, is posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Kumrambheem-Asifabad.