Telangana: ICAR sanctions 2 coordinated cotton research projects for PJTSAU

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has sanctioned two All India coordinated Research Projects (AICRP) on cotton research for Telangana, with one research centre at Warangal, and a sub-centre in Adilabad.

Post-bifurcation of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Telangana had lost the coordinated research centres it previously had, operating under the aegis of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

After the recently appointed vice-chancellor of PJTSAU Aldas Janaiah met ICAR director general Himanshu Pathak and deputy director general Dr TP Sharma and explained to them the need for sanctioning AICRP, releasing budget and appointing staff for the same.

On Wednesday, December 4, ICAR wrote to the vice-chancellor sanctioning the same. PJTSAU vice-chancellor said that beginning the next financial year, cotton research will be carried out in these two AICRPs, which will be beneficial to the cotton farmers of Telangana.