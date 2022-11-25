ICRISAT, PJTSAU join hands to boost groundnut production across Telangana

Hyderabad: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University(PJTSAU), in view of boosting groundnut production, have joined forces to conduct 80 demonstration trials across the state.



The capacity building programme was conducted at Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) Palem in Nagarkurnool district.

The director general of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes said she was delighted with the collaboration with the government of Telangana and PJTSAU, which would likely see much-needed improvements to groundnut cultivation across the State, leading to improved farmer incomes while addressing scientists and farmers.



The DG further said, “we look forward to drawing upon the Institute’s experience and expertise in developing inclusive and sustainable seed systems and value chains to deliver to farmers across Telangana, high quality, accessible, and lower cost seed.”

Deputy director general of research at ICRISAT, Dr Arvind Kumar congratulated all parties for the initiative aimed at not only boosting incomes but incentivising new farmers to enter into groundnut production.



The ICRISAT and PJTSAU are taking up location-specific research, identification of genotypes, and multi-location trials of varieties developed by ICRISAT in order to deliver suitable varieties to Telangana and improve groundnut seed systems in the State.



The event cited the attendance of almost three hundred farmers who attended the inaugural capacity-building program to accelerate the adoption of the new groundnut varieties held at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) in Palem, Nagarkurnool district.