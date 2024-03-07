Telangana: Illegal constructions in BRS MLA owned college razed down

On the orders of the Medchal district collector, Dundigal, Gandimaisamma mandals' revenue, irrigation, and municipal officials oversaw the demolition activity.

Updated: 7th March 2024 4:27 pm IST
Telangana: College owned by BRS MLA razed down over irregularities
Demolition at the IARE college in Dundigal.

Hyderabad: The Medchal district administration on Thursday, March 7, demolished “illegal” constructions in the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE), Dundigal, owned by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

The demolition was reportedly conducted based on a complaint by the state irrigation department. In a recent survey conducted by the department, it was found that a few buildings and a playground were constructed on Chinna Damara Cheruvu.

MS Education Academy

A video of the demolished is making rounds on social media platforms where the building is seen being demolished by a bulldozer. The Medchal district collector issued the demolition orders.

Case registered against Reddy

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against BRS MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy at the Alwal police station over an argument that ensued between him and the Alwal municipal deputy commissioner Srinivas Reddy.

According to local reports, the argument was on the implementation of a free Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders staged dharnas across Telangana the previous day, against the collection of charges for LRS.

