Telangana: Illegal medicine stock seized at Chandanagar dental clinic

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided Dr. Anand’s Dental Clinic in Chandanagar, Rangareddy District, on Tuesday.

Officials revealed that the premises were operating illegally without a valid drug license.

During the raid, DCA officers discovered the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines for sale. A total of 11 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, and antiulcer drugs, were found. The officials seized the stock, valued at Rs. 15,000, during the operation.

A. Shylaja Rani, Drugs Inspector, Serilingampally, and D. Swetha Bindu, Drugs Inspector, Gandipet, conducted the raid.

The DCA officers collected samples for analysis. Further investigations will be carried out, and action will be taken in accordance with the law against all offenders, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of the DCA.