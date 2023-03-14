Telangana IMA wing urges health dept to restrict practice of OTC prescription meds

Hyderabad: State wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Telangana health department to prioritize and take measures to restrict the practice of the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) prescription medicines in medical shops.

The state chapter in a representation to the secretary, of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi, on Tuesday said that the practice of OTC sale of prescription drugs contributes to the problem of antimicrobial resistance, which is a growing global health threat.

“Regulation of antibiotic dispensing without prescription is an important step in addressing the problem of antimicrobial resistance, dubbed a silent pandemic,” added the IMA, Telangana.

“Telangana being an exemplary state in multiple health parameters should rule out the OTC drug dispensing and misuse problem which is significantly threatening the nation,” urges the association.

“Telangana could prioritize this issue to curb over-the-counter dispensing of medicines without the prescription of qualified medical practitioners and protect the public health.”

Remarking on the serious health risks that prevail due to dispensing medication without a prescription can lead to, the implementation of these acts becoming desirable.

“Although there are regulations like Section 42 of the Pharmacy Act, which clearly states that no person other than a registered pharmacist shall compound, prepare, mix, or dispense any medicine on the prescription of a medical practitioner”, the need to implement these measures arouses.