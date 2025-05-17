Telangana in financial crisis, welfare funding being cut: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the state is facing a severe financial crisis and accusing the government of contemplating cuts to welfare schemes under the pretext of an economic emergency.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday, May 16, Maheshwar Reddy said, “For the past two to three months, chief minister Revanth Reddy has been openly admitting that the state’s financial situation is dire. However, none of his ministers have addressed the issue publicly. The chief minister seems to be preparing to tell the people that, due to a lack of revenue and inability to raise further loans, the government cannot fulfill its promises.”

Also Read Telangana CM orders crackdown on fake seeds, fertilisers

He further alleged that some ministers are concerned that such admissions would further damage the government’s reputation.

“From the beginning, some ministers have been worried that this narrative will bring more disrepute to the government. Nevertheless, the chief minister continues to explain to the public that the previous ten years of BRS rule have led to economic devastation in the state and is now considering imposing a financial emergency,” Maheshwar Reddy stated.

Maheshwar Reddy alleged the government is using the financial emergency as a pretext to justify not implementing electoral promises, delaying payment of employee dues, cutting back on the Rythu Bharosa farmer support scheme, and even scrapping initiatives like fee reimbursement for students.

“It appears that Revanth Reddy’s intention is to cite financial constraints to withdraw these welfare measures”, he alleged.