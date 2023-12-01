Telangana: India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts Congress win with 68 seats

As the Telangana assembly elections concluded on Thursday, numerous exit poll results indicating the polling outcome were released on the same day. According to most exit polls, Congress holds the edge in Telangana. However, surveys also hint at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Telangana

India Today-Axis My India predicted that the seat share of Congress in the Telangana Assembly is likely to be the highest, and the strength of the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will decline. The Congress will win 68 following by 39 for the BRS, 6 for the BJP and 6 for the AIMIM, the poll predicts.

If the poll is to be believed, the Congress will form the government comfortably with 68 of its candidates entering the state Assembly as MLAs.

The poll also predicted that the Congress will bag 42 percent, BRS 36 percent, BJP 14 percent, 3 percent for the AIMIM and 5 percent for others.

In North Telangana, the poll predicted fifteen seats for Congress, ten more than the last election in 2018 while the BRS is predicted to lose fourteen seats and settle at thirteen seats. The BJP is also winning five seats compared to zero in 2018, the poll predicts.

In Central Telangana, 9 (-12) seats for BRS and 22 (+15) for the Congress and the BJP remains at zero, just like the last time, the poll predicts.

In Hyderabad, Congress bags 3 (+2) seats, BRS is at 11(-1) and the BJP wins one seat, the poll says.

Compared to 2018 elections, the Congress is up by 9 percent at 44 percent in rural areas and 14 percent in urban areas at 41 percent, the poll predicted, while the BRS is down by 13 percent at 35 percent in rural areas of the state and down by 10 percent and 36 percent in urban areas.

According to the pollster, its exit poll boasts of a 94 percent trackrecord after predicting the results of various elections in the country.

Other exit poll results

Various other exit poll results for Telangana are as follows.

Survey Congress BRS BJP Others (*) Aaraa (prepoll) 58-67 41-49 5-7 7-9 Polstrat 49-59 48-58 5-10 6-8 Times Now 37 66 7 9 News24-Today’s Chanakya 71(±)9 33(±)9 7(±)5 8(±)3 ABP- CVoter 49-65 38-54 5-13 5-9

*- Others includes AIMIM.

Survey Congress BRS BJP AIMIM Others Jan Ki Baat 48-64 40-55 7-13 4-7 0 Chanakya Strategies 67-78 22-31 6-9 6-7 0 10tv 38 68 5 7 0 CNN 56 48 10 5 0 IndiaTV-CNX 31-47 63-79 2-4 5-7 0 Matrize 58-68 46-56 4-9 5-7 0 P-MARQ 58-71 37-51 2-6 6-8 0

In 2018, the BRS (then TRS) had won 88 seats, while the BJP had won only one seat. The AIMIM had won seven seats, and the Congress won 19 seats. In Telangana, with 119 MLAs, the magic number is 60.

The results of the Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be released on December 3.

What are exit polls?

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates.

Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared.

As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly.

It is only the Telangana assembly poll results that will clarify who is going to form the government in the state.