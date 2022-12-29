Telangana: Indian Oil to set up 264 charging, 25 battery swapping points

Hyderabad: Indian Oil will be adding to its business by setting up 264 charging stations and 25 battery-swapping facilities in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

State head for Indian Oil, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, B Anil Kumar said that seven compressed biogas (CBG) production plants in Telangana will be set up.

Of the seven plants, three will come up in Hyderabad and one each in Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Medchal and Warangal.

Anil Kumar further said that CBG purchased from these plants through a long-term agreement would be marketed through Indian Oil’s retail outlets under the brand ‘IndiGreen’.

Indian Oil has achieved 10 percent ethanol blending with petrol in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and successfully commissioned 337 retail outlets in Telangana in the past three years.

This year, 94 battery charging stations have been commissioned and another 264 charging stations are likely to be set up.

Indian Oil is further planning to commission 25 battery-swapping facilities at its retail outlets across Telangana, said its state head.

Currently, the company markets CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) at 46 retail outlets in Telangana and has plans to add another 21 CNG filling facilities in 2023.

Indian Oil is working towards 20 percent ethanol blended petrol in line with the government mandate.

Anil Kumar said that Indian Oil in Telangana has a 34.6 percent market share in petrol, 38 percent in diesel and about 40 percent in the domestic LPG business.

The company has a storage capacity of 11.86 thousand kilolitres of motor spirit and 42.56 thousand kilolitres of high-speed diesel in the state.