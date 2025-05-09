Telangana Inmate Sports, Cultural Meet 2025 returns after 4 yr hiatus

Hyderabad: The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services of Telangana inaugurated the Annual Prisoners Sports and Cultural Meet, 2025 at Central Prison, Cherlapalli on Friday, May 9.

This three-day event, marking its return after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, promotes inmate rehabilitation and reform through sports and cultural engagement.

This year’s event brings together over 220 inmates from various jails across Telangana, who have been transferred to Central Prison, Cherlapalli. To ensure organised competition, the participants have been divided into four platoons representing different prison ranges: Central Prison Cherlapalli, Central Prison Hyderabad (Chanchalguda), Hyderabad Prison Range, and Warangal Prison Range.

In preparation for the event, inmates underwent two months of intensive training in sports and cultural activities, with a focus on physical fitness. They were provided with protein-rich meals based on medical advice, ensuring their well-being and fostering a sense of camaraderie and competition.

The event features a wide range of competitions, including outdoor games like cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, and races, along with indoor games such as carrom, chess, and shuttle badminton. Cultural activities, including singing, dancing, skits, mimicry, art, and musical performances, offer inmates a platform for self-expression and creativity.