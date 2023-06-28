Telangana: Integrated teacher education program approved for 3 institutions

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal and the Government Degree College (GDC) in Luxettipet of Mancherial district have received approval from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to introduce a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

MANNU will offer BA BEd, BSc BEd, and BCom BEd programs with 50 seats each, while NIT-Warangal and GDC Luxettipet will offer BSc BEd and BA BEd programs with 50 seats each.

Currently, only one college in the state offers ITEP.

Also Read Goverment to collect photos and videos of Telangana movement

Admissions to these programs, as well as to Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges, for the academic year 2023-2024, will be based on the National Common Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Interested candidates can apply at https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ until July 19. However, the entrance test date has not been notified by the agency yet.