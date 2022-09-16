Telangana: Integration Day celebrations held by state government

Hyderabad: A huge rally was taken out on Friday on the occasion of Telangana Integration Day across the state by the Telangana Government.

The ruling government of the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to take out a three-day rally in all headquarters on the occasion of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian Union celebration.

During the rallies ministers, MLAs, collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police, and other officials also took part. Rallies were held throughout the three-day festival to signal the start of the festivities.

The TRS also organised a public meeting near Ambedkar stadium. The rally crossed through Collector Camp Office, Bus Stand Chowk, Prathima Multiplex, Collectorate Office, and Bhagathnagar to arrive at Ambedkar Stadium.

At the rally Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, and some other public figures will also participate.

Koppula Eashwar, the minister of welfare, attended the Dharmapuri demonstration.

The demonstration in Jagtial town was started by the MLA for Jagtial, and participants included Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma, Municipal Chairperson Boga Sravani, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha. The gathering at the New Bus Stand was opened by Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao by decorating a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The public gathering was held at the junior college campus when the rally arrived there.

