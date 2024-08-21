Telangana intellectuals write to Rahul Gandhi opposing Rajiv Gandhi statue plan

Hyderabad: Intellectuals from various sectors of Telangana society have expressed their strong opposition to the Congress government’s plan to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Telangana Secretariat.

In an open letter addressed to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, notable figures such as Prof Haragopal, Tankasala Ashok, Allam Narayana, Goreti Venkanna, and Mallepally Laxmaiah voiced their concerns, arguing that this decision undermines the cultural identity of the Telangana people.

The letter emphasizes that the existing statue of Telangana Talli is a significant symbol of the region’s culture, heritage, and pride. The intellectuals contend that replacing it with Rajiv Gandhi’s statue is not just a matter of removing a monument; it represents an attempt to erase the identity and spirit of the Telangana people, who fought valiantly for statehood.

They highlight that Telangana Talli embodies the language, traditions, and collective memory of the struggles for self-respect and autonomy, and its removal would be deeply hurtful to the community.

The signatories also point out that while Rajiv Gandhi is respected, he does not hold the same cultural significance for the state’s people as Telangana Talli.

They suggest that his statue could be placed in a more suitable location that respects the sentiments of the people.

The letter calls for the retention of the Telangana Talli statue and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to honouring the cultural aspirations of the Telangana populace.

“During the Telangana Armed Struggle, prominent poets such as Dasarathi and Ravella Venkatarama Rao wrote poems and songs celebrating the idea of Telangana Talli. This concept, which had been mocked and overlooked during the united Andhra Pradesh era, saw a resurgence during the later phase of the statehood movement for Telangana,” they said.

They called on the state government to rethink its decision, labelling it unacceptable to the public. They emphasized the importance of honouring the people’s sentiments and preserving cultural symbols, asserting that this is crucial for maintaining the dignity and unity of society.