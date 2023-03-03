Telangana Inter board launches toll-free number for students under exam stress

Hyderabad: Students who are pursuing their Intermediate education under the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) can now access the services of psychologists/ psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across the States (Tele-MANAS), offered by Health & Family Welfare, Telangana for the entire year, especially during the Annual and Advance Supplementary Examinations and the period following the announcements of results.

The students who are facing the examination fear or stress or any other stress that they might undergo during their Intermediate study can access the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counseling and guidance for their psychological problems, free of cost, through Tele-MANAS. The Toll-Free number that one can call is 14416. The Tele- Manas service provides tele-counseling and Psycho-social support, round the clock, a press note from TSBIE informed.

It also informed that District Mental Health Clinics are set up in the government hospitals in each district to provide personal psychiatrist consultation, free of cost.

The board requested students, parents, and all the stakeholders to make use of these services.