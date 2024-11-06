Telangana inter exam fee hiked

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) recently announced an increase in exam fee for the upcoming inter exams.

The hike is applicable for students of both inter first and second year.

New inter exam fee in Telangana

First-year students taking general courses will now pay Rs.520, up from last year’s Rs.510, while those in vocational courses face a new fee of Rs.750, with Rs.520 for theory and Rs.230 for practicals.

Similarly, for second-year students, the fee for general arts courses has risen from Rs.510 to Rs.520. Those in general science and vocational streams now pay Rs.750, reflecting Rs.520 for theory and Rs.230 for practical exams.

Each year, over nine lakh students appear for these intermediate exams. The TG BIE has set deadlines for inter exam fee payments: from November 6 to 26, students can pay without any late fees. For late payments, fees increase in stages, with deadlines ranging from November 27 to December 27.

Following are the important dates for payment of inter exam fee in Telangana.

Without Late Fee: November 6–26

Late Fee of Rs.100: November 27–December 4

Late Fee of Rs.500: December 5–11

Late Fee of Rs.1,000: December 12–18

Late Fee of Rs.2,000: December 19–27

Students should ensure timely payment to avoid additional fees, as the TG BIE strictly enforces these deadlines.