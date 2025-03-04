Telangana Inter exams: Sec 163 imposed under Rachakonda commissionerate

The restrictions imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS) will remain in place from 6:00 AM on March 5 to 6:00 pm on March 25.

Exams (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana intermediate exams beginning from March 5, public gatherings near exam centers in the Rachakonda commissionerate are banned.

Rachakoda police commissioner Sudheer Babu issued an order to this effect. The restrictions imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS) will remain in place from 6:00 am on March 5 to 6:00 pm on March 25.

As per the orders, all gatherings within 200 meters of the exam centers are prohibited. Only on duty police officials, army personnel, home guards, flying squad of the Telangana education department and bonafide funeral processions are exempted from this order, a press release informed.

