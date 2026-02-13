Telangana inter exams: TGBIE orders wall clocks, dual desks in all centres

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued detailed instructions ahead of the inter exams that are going to begin on February 25.

In a review meeting held on Thursday, February 12, TG BIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya instructed officials to make arrangements at every examination centre. He instructed that a wall clock must be installed in each examination hall.

Dual desks mandatory for all students

The board has also made it clear that all students must be provided with dual desks while writing their exams.

During the exams, no student can be made to sit on the floor. An instruction in this regard has also been issued.

Facilities, basic amenities

During the exams, all halls must be equipped with fans and proper ventilation, the secretary directed. There must be toilets and access to safe drinking water at the centre.

To maintain transparency and security, examination centres will be placed under CCTV surveillance. The board has also instructed that experienced personnel be deployed for exam duties.