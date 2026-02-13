Telangana inter exams: TGBIE orders wall clocks, dual desks in all centres

To maintain transparency and security, examination centres will be placed under CCTV surveillance.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2026 10:00 am IST
A representational image of a person writing an exam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has issued detailed instructions ahead of the inter exams that are going to begin on February 25.

In a review meeting held on Thursday, February 12, TG BIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya instructed officials to make arrangements at every examination centre. He instructed that a wall clock must be installed in each examination hall.

Dual desks mandatory for all students

The board has also made it clear that all students must be provided with dual desks while writing their exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google

During the exams, no student can be made to sit on the floor. An instruction in this regard has also been issued.

Facilities, basic amenities

During the exams, all halls must be equipped with fans and proper ventilation, the secretary directed. There must be toilets and access to safe drinking water at the centre.

To maintain transparency and security, examination centres will be placed under CCTV surveillance. The board has also instructed that experienced personnel be deployed for exam duties.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2026 10:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button