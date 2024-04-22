Telangana inter first, second year results likely to be released today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results of the inter first and second year today.

According to media reports, the evaluation of answer scripts and processing of the results have been completed.

Over 9.8 lakh students appeared in the examinations

For the examinations conducted from February 28 to March 19, a total of 980,978 candidates have registered.

Out of them, 478,718 belong to the first year, and 502,260 have registered for the second year.

Following the examination, the evaluation of answer scripts took place at 16 spot evaluation camps across the state.

Download Telangana inter first, second year results

After the announcement, the candidates of the inter first and second year can download their results on the official website of TSBIE (click here).

The results can also be downloaded from the following websites.