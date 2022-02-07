Telangana: Inter Public exams 2022 to be held from April 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday released the schedule for the Intermediate first-year and second-year students.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2022 in Telangana will be held from April 20, 2022 to May 10, 2022.

According to the release, Inter first-year exams will be held from April 20 to May 2, and second-year exams will be held from April 21 to May 5. Examinations will be conducted in morning session from 9 am to 12 noon.

Tentative time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2022

Day and Date First Year Day and Date Second Year Wednesday

20-04-2022 Part-II:

Second Language Paper-I Thursday

21-04-2022 Part-II

Second Language Paper-II Friday

22-04-2022 Part-I

English Paper-I Saturday

23-04-2022 Part-I

English Paper-II Monday

25-04-2022 Part-III

Mathematics Paper-I A

Botany Paper- I

Political Science Paper- I Tuesday

26-04-2022 Part-III

Mathematics Paper- II A

Botany Paper- II

Political Science Paper-II Wednesday

27-04-2022 Mathematics Paper- I B

Zoology Paper- I

History Paper- I Thursday

28-04-2022 Mathematics Paper-II B

Zoology Paper-II

History Paper-II Friday

29-04-2022 Physics Paper- I

Economics Paper- I Saturday

30-04-2022 Physics Paper- II

Economics Paper- II Monday

02-05-2022 Chemistry Paper- I

Commerce Paper- I Thursday

05-05-2022 Chemistry Paper- II

Commerce Paper-II Minor Exams Friday

06-05-2022 Public Administration Paper-I

Bridge Course Mathd Paper-I

(For BI.P.C students) Saturday

07-05-2022 Public Administration Paper-II

Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

(For Bi.P.C students) Monday

09-05-2022 Modern Language Paper-I

Geography Paper-I Tuesday

10-05-2022 Modern Language Paper- II

Geography Paper- II

Ethics and Human Values and Environmental education exams shall be conducted on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12, respectively.

Practical examinations for general and vocational courses shall be conducted from March 23 to April 8.

The above dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations also. However, the Vocational Courses Time-table will be issued separately.

“The schedule of the Practical exams as well as Theory exams will be released in a day or two,” TSBIE added.

For all practical purposes, this is a normal year and colleges have been re-opened on February 1, 2022 and shall continue till the last day of the academic year.

Every year, exams are conducted in the month of March, about 15 lakh students take TS Inter exams. However, due to the pandemic exams have been postponed by about one month. All the first and second-year students along with private candidates will be appearing for the exams.

The IPE 2022 will be conducted covering 70 per cent of the total syllabus in each subject. The state government has accorded permission to the Board to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year too, inter exams were conducted covering 70 per cent of the total syllabus as the physical classes could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.