Telangana Inter result suicides mount to 12 in 3 days; 5 more deaths reported

Hyderabad: At least five more students died by suicide in Telangana between Monday and Tuesday, April 13 and 14, following the declaration of intermediate examination results, taking the total number of such deaths to 12 in three days. The students were aged between 17 and 18, and most deaths were linked to failure in one or more subjects.

Two of the deaths were reported from Sangareddy on Monday. The deceased were identified as Ramesh, 17, a resident of NG Hankar village in Manoor mandal, and Nandini, 17. Police told Siasat.com no cases had been registered in either incident.

In Siddipet district, Potla Prathyusha, 17, from Ranganayakapuram village, also died by suicide on Monday. The Siddipet Town II Police said no complaint had been received in this regard.

In Nirmal district’s Khanapur mandal, Bhukya Akash, 18, died by suicide early Tuesday morning after skipping two exams and being reprimanded by his parents for returning home late. “Akash was upset over the scolding and took the extreme step,” Khanapur Sub-Inspector Rahul told Siasat.com.

According to police, Akash sent a message to a friend stating that his parents had held him responsible for failing before ending his life. A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Also in Nirmal district, Manivardhan from Narsapur died by suicide after failing three subjects. “He was a first-year intermediate student. The incident occurred at noon on Monday,” Narsapur Sub-Inspector Sai Kiran told Siasat.com. A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.

Also Read 7 deaths: Telangana intermediate results trigger wave of student suicides

Seven had died on Sunday

The five deaths follow seven student suicides reported on Sunday, April 13, involving students aged 16 and 17 from six districts — Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Medak, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet and Rangareddy.

In Nalgonda‘s Marriguda mandal, Kalyani, 16, a first-year student, died by suicide. Police confirmed the death but said no complaint had been received.

In Nacharam, Hyderabad, Lakshya, 16, died by suicide after failing in one subject. A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, police said.

In Medak‘s Yeldurthi mandal, Sairam, 16, ended his life after failing in one subject. Police confirmed the death but said no complaint had been filed.

In Utnoor, Adilabad, Soujanya, 17, a second-year student, died by suicide following the results. A case of suspicious death was registered.

In Mahabubnagar‘s Bhutpur mandal, Shrivani, 17, died at her residence in Annasagar village. Her parents refused to take legal action and no case was registered, police said.

In Suryapet’s Chivemla mandal, another student named Soujanya, 17, died by suicide. Police said no complaint had been received.

In Farooqnagar, Rangareddy, a student identified as Abhiyadav also died by suicide. No complaint was received in this case either, the Shadnagar police said.