7 deaths: Telangana intermediate results trigger wave of student suicides

Hyderabad: At least seven students died by suicide across Telangana on Sunday, April 13, after the state’s intermediate examination results were declared, with most of the deaths linked to failure in one or more subjects.

The deceased, all aged between 16 and 17, were from six different districts – Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Medak, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet and Rangareddy.

In Nalgonda‘s Marriguda mandal, Kalyani, 16, a first-year intermediate student, died by suicide. The Marriguda Police confirmed the death to but said no complaint had been received.

In Nacharam, Hyderabad, Lakshya, 16, also a first-year Intermediate student, died by suicide in the afternoon after failing in one subject. “A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” Nacharam Police told Siasat.com.

In Medak‘s Yeldurthi mandal, Sairam, 16, ended his life after failing in one subject. Yeldurthi Sub-Inspector T Raju confirmed the death but said no complaint had been filed.

In Utnoor, Adilabad, Soujanya, 17, a second-year student, died by suicide following the results. The Utnoor Police also confirmed the death, adding that a case of suspicious death had been registered.

In Mahabubnagar‘s Bhutpur mandal, Shrivani, 17, died by suicide at her residence in Annasagar village. Bhutpur Police told Siasat.com that her parents refused to take legal action and no case had been registered.

In Suryapet’s Chivemla mandal, another student named Soujanya, 17, also died by suicide. The Chivemla Police said no complaint had been received in this case either.

In Farooqnagar, Rangareddy district, a student identified as Abhiyadav also died by suicide. The Shadnagar Police said no complaint had been received.

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Results declared on April 12

The information of the deaths came a day after the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) declared results for both first and second-year students on Sunday, April 12.

Girls demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys in the examinations. In the first year results, 74.40 per cent of girls passed the examination, while in the second year, 78.65 per cent of girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.69 in the first year and 62.50 per cent in the second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first year students stood at 66.02. In the case of the second year, it was 70.58 per cent.

A total of 9,97,075 students had registered for the examinations across the state – 4,89,126 in the first year and 5,07,949 in the second year. The exams were conducted between February 25 and March 18 at 1,495 centres across Telangana.

Among first-year students in the general category, 2.17 lakh were male and 2.24 lakh were female. In the vocational category, 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls appeared. For the second year, 2.31 lakh male and 2.30 lakh female students were registered in the general category.