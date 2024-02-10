Telangana: Interim budget for economic rejuvenation, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy lauded the vote on account Budget presented by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, February 10.

He said, “The interim budget lays a strong foundation for economic rejuvenation of Telangana steering it towards a trajectory of growth.”

Pout the alleged financial mismanagement by the previous BRS government. He accused that the previous BRS regime had “ruined” the state’s finances over the past 10 years.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that, as envisioned in the budget, the Congress government would not pursue a policy benefiting contractors.

“As committed in the budget, we will investigate and punish all those who indulged in faulty and corrupt practices. A thorough inquiry has already been ordered into the quality of construction, ill-conceived designs, and corruption involved in the projects of Annaram, Medigadda, and Sundilla Barrages,” he said.

He affirmed that the Congress government was committed to obtaining the rightful share of water in the Krishna river and Godavari river for Telangana.

Welcoming the allocation of Rs 28,024 crores for the Irrigation Section in the budget, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government would complete the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project to irrigate the upper regions of the state.

As announced earlier, projects that can be completed with less expenditure and create more ayacut will be prioritized.

He highlighted that the Palamuru Rangareddy project would be given top priority and completed on a fast-track basis.

Other projects to be taken up include Alimineti Madhav Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal, Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurty Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jawahar Nettempadu LIS, Rajiv Bhima LIS, Koil Sagar LIS, SRSP-Indiramma Flood Flow Canal, J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, and Komaram Bhim and Chinna Kaleshwaram.

He also lauded allocation for allocation of Rs. 53,196 to fulfill six guarantees.