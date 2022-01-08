Telangana Intermediate exams likely from May 2

Published: 8th January 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2022 are likely to be held from May 2 to 20. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has prepared a draft proposal for the same.

The dates for the exams will be announced after the government’s nod, dates for the payment of exam fee for the intermediate First and Second year. Students can pay the fee without a late fee till January 24. With a late fee of Rs. 100 till January 31. The fee can be paid till February 7 with a late fee of Rs. 500.

They can pay the fee till February 14 and February 21 with a late fee of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 2000 respectively.

For first-year regular (arts and science) and second-year regular (arts) exams, students have to pay Rs. 490 whereas, for second-year regular (science), the exam fee is Rs. 690.

The first year and second-year students of the vocational stream have to pay Rs. 690 as examination fee. Students who want to improve their intermediate first-year marks need to pay Rs. 150 per paper in addition to the exam fee of Rs. 490.

