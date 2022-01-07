TSBIE to release updated inter first year results on Friday

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced that the updated results of inter first year students who had failed in the examinations held in October 2021 will be released on Friday.

Students who had failed in the examination will be granted minimum qualifying marks. They will be awarded 35 marks in the subjects they failed to clear. This decision was taken by the government last month following the agitation by the student unions.

On December 16, the Telangana government declared the intermediate first-year result. It was found that more than 50 percent of the students had failed to clear the exam. After the announcement of the results, many students got depressed and some suicides were also reported.

On the issue, various student unions organized protests. They demanded that all the students of inter first year must be declared pass irrespective of their performance in the exam.

Following the agitation, the government had decided to pass all students. Although the students will be awarded 35 percent marks in the failed subject, they have the option to improve their marks by appearing in the exam this year.

Applications for re-verification, recounting can be withdrawn

TSBIE also announced that students who have applied for the re-verification or recounting can withdraw their applications on or before January 17.

Those who decide to withdraw the application can collect the amount from the principal of the college where they studied inter first year. The fee can be collected in the month of February.

Intermediate exam fee

Announcing the fee details of the intermediate public examination to be held in April 2022, the TSBIE said that for first year regular (arts and science) and second year regular (arts) exams, students have to pay Rs. 490 whereas, for second year regular (science), the exam fee is Rs. 690, Telangana Today reported.

The first year and second year students of the vocational stream have to pay Rs. 690 as examination fee.

Students who want to improve their intermediate first year marks need to pay Rs. 150 per paper in addition to the exam fee of Rs. 490.