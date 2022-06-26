Telangana: Intermediate first, second year results to be released on June 28

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday announced that the Intermediate first and second-year results will be released on June 28, Tuesday at 11 am.

“All the students of Intermediate Education and their Parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday le., 28-06-2022 at 11:00 am,” said the board in its official announcement.

The board also advised parents to not be misled by rumours created by ‘vested interests’.

This year, over nine lakh students took the Intermediate exams in Telangana. While the first-year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, the second-year exams were held between May 7 and 24.

Steps to download Telangana inter results