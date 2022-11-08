Telangana: Interstate gang arrested for theft of Rs 30L on bus

Hyderabad: The police apprehended nine suspects, in an interstate theft case of Rs 30 lakhs that took place over two months ago. Rs 10 lakhs was seized from the accused who have been sent to judicial custody.

Based on the zero FIR (Regardless of whether the offence was committed within the confines of that specific police station, it may be filed at any police station.) transferred from Hayathngar on September 7, the Chityal police re-registered a case.

Ramoji Rao, a businessman who filed the complaint, claimed that he lost the cash bag while taking a private bus from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. When the bus started moving again after he had gotten off near Narketpally for breakfast, he noticed that the cash bag was missing.

After confirming the CCTV evidence, two special police teams apprehended the suspects on Sunday at a hotel close to Narketpally. Two of the suspects are Taj Muhammad and Sarfaraz Salmani. They are accused of committing crimes identical to those on buses in other states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

According to Nalgonda SP Rema Rajashewari, the pair was imprisoned for nine months and afterwards joined forces with friends and family to form a gang.