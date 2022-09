Hyderabad: A bag with Rs 30 lakh was stolen from a private bus at Narketpally in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ramoji Rao, a resident of Vijayawada, was on his way to Hyderabad with Rs 30 lakh in cash. On the way, when the bus stopped at Narketpally, he left the bag on the bus and went to have breakfast.

Though he boarded soon enough, he only realised that the bag was missing when the bus reached Chityala, which is about 8 km away from Narketpally.