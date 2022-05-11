Telangana: Interstate ganja peddling scam busted, 22 kgs seized

Hyderabad: One person was apprehended for transporting ganja across state borders by a Special Operations Team (SOT) in Nacharam on Monday. The police seized 22 kg of ganja, one motorbike, and one mobile phone from his possession.

Acting on credible information, the SOT along with Nacharam police apprehended Shaik Fareed Iqbal, who is a driver by profession and a resident of Baba nagar, Nacharam. He was apprehended on the basis of illegal procuring and transporting of contraband. He allegedly turned to selling drugs as a secondary means of income.

Iqbal procured the contraband from his associates, who had brought it from bordering villages of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested on similar charges earlier, for which he was in jail for six months.

According to the SOT, efforts are in place to apprehend his associates, who are absconding.