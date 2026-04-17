Telangana invites US firms to invest in aerospace, defence sectors

Sridhar Babu invites US firms to invest in Telangana’s fast-growing aerospace and defence sectors, highlighting strong growth and policy support.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th April 2026 10:26 am IST
Group of officials and business leaders at a formal meeting in Telangana discussing aerospace sector inve.
Telangana IT& Industries minister D Sridhar Babu delegation from the U.S. National War College at the Secretariat. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and Industries minister, D Sridhar Babu, has called on American companies to explore investment opportunities in the state’s rapidly expanding aerospace, defence, and space industries.

The appeal was made during a meeting with a delegation from the US National War College in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 16.

Highlighting Telangana’s growing prominence, the minister emphasised the state’s push to position itself as a strategic hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.

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He invited collaboration with US firms, universities, and research institutions across key areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and space technology.

Sridhar Babu noted that Telangana has witnessed over 30 percent annual growth in the sector, alongside a remarkable 103 percent compound annual growth rate in exports between 2024 and 2026.

He said the government is now implementing a focused strategy to establish the state as a global leader in drones, counter-drone systems, aerospace components, and defence electronics. Efforts are also underway to strengthen capabilities in satellite systems, AI, cybersecurity, and advanced communications.

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The minister credited Telangana’s progress to the presence of major global aerospace and defence companies, as well as key public sector organisations. He added that more than 1,500 MSMEs in the state are actively contributing to precision engineering, drone technologies, and defence electronics manufacturing.

On Hyderabad’s importance

Underscoring Hyderabad’s competitive edge, Sridhar Babu pointed out that the city was recently ranked as the world’s most cost-effective aerospace destination in an international survey.

He also highlighted that Telangana has received the Government of India’s “Best State for Aerospace” award for five consecutive years.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th April 2026 10:26 am IST

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