Protolabs to set up Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-based digital manufacturing company Protolabs will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad as part of its India expansion plans.

The development was announced by Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu after a meeting with the company’s leadership.

Scale up to 200-300 employees expected

The company is expected to begin operations this month and plans to scale the Hyderabad centre to around 200–300 employees in the near term. Hiring will primarily focus on engineering roles, a press release said.

The proposed GCC will work on advanced engineering, digital manufacturing technologies, and product development, supporting Protolabs’ rapid prototyping and on-demand production services.

A delegation from Protolabs—including CFO Dan Schumacher, CHRO Agnes Semington, CTO and CAIO Marc Kermisch, and India Managing Director Ashish Sharma—met the minister to discuss the company’s India entry strategy.

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Welcomed Protolabs, a global leader in digital manufacturing, to Hyderabad today.



Glad to share that Protolabs will establish its Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad as part of its India expansion.



The new centre will drive advanced engineering, digital manufacturing and… pic.twitter.com/OQWg7IKIYZ — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) April 16, 2026

According to the minister, the centre will contribute to capabilities in rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing. IT adviser Saikrishna was also present at the meeting.

Founded in 1999, Protolabs operates in North America and Europe and provides digitally enabled manufacturing services.