Telangana IPS officer appointed Dy Director of NCRB

Hyderabad: Rema Rajeshwari, a 2009 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Telangana, was on Friday, September 19, appointed the deputy director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A letter by the Under Secretary to the Government of India, addressed to the Telangana Chief Secretary, read, “I am directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to convey the approval of the competent authority for the appointment of Smt Rema Rajeswari, IPS (TG:2009) as Deputy Inspector General (Deputy Director) in National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) against existing vacancy as per usual terms and conditions of central deputation.”

Rema Rajeswari was relieved immediately from her duties to take up her new assignment at the Centre.

Kerala’s Rema Rajeshwari

Rema Rajeshwari, a 2009-batch IPS from Telangana, originally from Kerala’s Munnar, is well known for her community policing and strong advocacy for women’s representation in the force. She is the first woman from her locality to have joined the Indian Police Service.

Leaving behind a career in software engineering, she cracked the civil services and went on to hold important senior posts in Telangana.

In interviews, she has pointed out how the unrealistic and stereotypical representation of women officers as always aggressive or confrontational in the media generates false impressions, deterring women from joining the police force.

Renowned for being behind pioneering campaigns against disinformation and efforts toward women’s and children’s safety, Rajeshwari has always balanced technology-based approaches with community outreach in her policing career.

