Stray dog attack injures 50 in Sircilla town

Dog rampage in Siricilla town injures dozens; hospital overcrowded as victims seek urgent medical care.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A stray dog caused widespread panic in Rajanna Siricilla on Thursday, September 18, evening after it went on a rampage across several neighbourhoods, leaving nearly 50 people injured.

The sudden attacks created chaos in the town, with residents rushing the wounded to the district hospital.

According to reports, the dog moved through areas such as the new bus stand, Venkatrao Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, BY Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and the market yard.

Children, women and elderly most affected

Along the way, it bit anyone it came across, targeting hands, legs, and other body parts. Children, women, and elderly persons were among the most affected in the attacks.

From around 4 pm, injured residents began arriving at the District Area Hospital in large numbers. Long queues of victims formed outside, seeking medical attention.

The hospital soon became overcrowded, with concerned family members also gathering in support of those wounded.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that all the injured were provided with necessary treatment, including anti-rabies vaccinations.

