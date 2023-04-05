Telangana IPS Officers’ body condemns Raghunandan’s remark against DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana IPS Association has condemned the irresponsible and derogatory comment made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghunandan Rao against Director General of Poice (DGP) Anjani Kumar.

Telangana police detained BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender and other leaders on Wednesday while the BJP has called for state-wide protests against the arrest of the party’s state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Police detain Dubbaka BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday he came to c BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay aftr his arrest by KRM police in connection wt Xth question paper leak nd sent Gajularamaram PS. @BJP4India @BJP4Telangana @bandisanjay_bjp @RaghunandanraoM @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/vAVgikvRr1 — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) April 5, 2023

The MLA on Wednesday had warned Anjani Kumar over the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay by Karimnagar police.

The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao.

“Such irresponsible statement from a Legislator and the use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set-up,” said DIG of women safety, B Sumathi.

The joint secretary further asserted that such disparaging remarks are highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring the safety and security of the public and the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Raghunandan Rao was detained near Bommala Ramaram police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district where he was lodged after his midnight arrest in Karimnagar.