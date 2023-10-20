Telangana: IPS officers transferred in 2nd round

Hyderabad: Telangana police and in particular, top police personnel from the city have been transferred and appointed in new roles as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Taskforce, Hyderabad City, P Radhakrishna is tra with immediate effect. He was also directed to hand the charge of the post to the officer as decided by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Other transfers

Birudaraju Rohith Raju, Group Commander, Grey Hounds, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Zone, Hyderabad. B Balaswamy, DCP, Special Branch, Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad. Nitika Pant, DCP, Women Safety, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad. Dr.Chetana Mylabhatula, Joint Director, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad is transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Peddapalli, Ramagundam Commssionerate. Tarun Joshi, IGP, Training, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

“All the officers are directed to assume the charge of the post by 08.00 P.M on October 20, Friday, and report compliance,” a circular informed.

First round

The Election Commission in the first round on Wednesday, October 11, had ordered the transfer of several top police and administrative officers, including 25 police commissioners and superintendents of police, nine district magistrates and four secretaries and special secretaries, in Telangana and other four poll-bound states after finding ‘laxity’ in their work.

During a review, the EC found that the performance of some officers was “unsatisfactory” and they were found “complacent, if not complicit” in various matters, including the illegal supply of liquor as a possible poll inducement, sources said.

The poll panel asked the transferred officials to immediately hand over the charge to their respective immediate juniors. It has also directed the respective state governments to send by Thursday evening a panel of officers to replace those shunted out.

The commission had ordered the transfers of 13 SPs and police commissioners in the state. Of the 13 police officers transferred to Telangana, nine are non-cadre police officers.

The Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad have been transferred. After assessing the performance and relevant inputs, four DEOs in Telangana — Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Nirmal districts — have also been transferred.