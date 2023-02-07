Telangana: IPS officers transferred in second recent reshuffle

Hyderabad: In a second recent reshuffle, the Government of Telangana issued transfer and posting orders for IPS and Non-Cadre officers here on Tuesday. Seven police officers have been posted and transferred to various districts in the state.

According to a release by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, the following are the transfers and postings.

S Ranga Reddy, IPS (2009), who is waiting for a posting, is posted as the Superintendent of Police (PCS&S).

Yogesh Goutam, IPS (2018), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Cyberabad.

R Venkateswarlu, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police (CID), Telangana, Hyderabad.

J Raghavendar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police (Admn), Railways.

I Pooja, Superintendent of Police (NC) is retained as Principal, PTC, Warangal. She was earlier posted as Deputy Director of Telangana State Police Academy. The order is now canceled.

C Satish, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police (Legal) O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. He was earlier posted as the principal of the Police Training Center in Warangal. The order is now canceled.

D Muralidhar, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Warangal He was earlier posted as Superintendent of Police (Legal) O/o DGP, Telangana. The order is now canceled.