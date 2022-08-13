Telangana: Irrigation department seeks KRMB data on Srisailam

Hyderabad: The Telangana irrigation department on Friday wrote to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) seeking data on the Srisailam project.

In the letter, Irrigation department chief engineer Murlidhar said that the data on the Srisailam project was crucial to keep a tab on the illegal diversion of water from the Krishna river basin. He further alleged that Pothireddypadu head regulator paved the way for an extensive infrastructure at Srisailam, enabling Andhra Pradesh to divert a vast quantity of Krishna waters outside the basin.

“It is high time that the unauthorised diversion is restricted,” Murlidhar remarked. It is to be noted that the Krishna river water sharing has been a boner of contention between AP and Telangana ever since the bifurcation in 2014.