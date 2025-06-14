Telangana irrigation min urges Centre to stall Banakacherla project

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote to Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, strongly objecting to AP's Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) link project on Friday, June 13.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 14th June 2025 9:45 pm IST
Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy writes to Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, uring the Centre to stall Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B- link project of AP.
File picture

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has written to the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, expressing the state government’s objection to the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) link project of Andhra Pradesh, urging the latter to direct the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) submitted by the Andhra government, and prevent it from submitting its Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project to CWC.

In the letter dated June 13, Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the project not only contravenes the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award of 1980, but also adversely affects the water rights of the people of Telangana.

He pointed out that senior joint commissioner of union Jal Shakti Ministry Amit Kumar Jha, during a meeting on June 2, had stated that the CWC was actively considering the PFR submitted by the AP government, and that the additional secretary of Union finance ministry has asked the AP government to submit its DPR for Godavari-Banakacherla link project by end of June.

MS Creative School

“Usually, the DPR of any scheme by any state can be submitted to CWC only when the underlying pre-feasibility report is initially approved by CWC. Does GoI asking the state government to submit DPR infer that the PFR of this scheme is deemed to have been approved by CWC?” he sought to know.

He urged CR Patil to prevent AP from taking up any further action, including calling for and awarding tenders for the Godavari-Banakacherla link project.

He also attached various letters he has written to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, objecting to the AP government’s Godavari-Banakacherla link project.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Telangana-government-communication-to-Centre-on-Banakacherla-projectDownload

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 14th June 2025 9:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button