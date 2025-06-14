Telangana irrigation min urges Centre to stall Banakacherla project

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has written to the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, expressing the state government’s objection to the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) link project of Andhra Pradesh, urging the latter to direct the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) submitted by the Andhra government, and prevent it from submitting its Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project to CWC.

In the letter dated June 13, Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the project not only contravenes the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award of 1980, but also adversely affects the water rights of the people of Telangana.

Also Read Harish Rao demands special Assembly session to oppose Banakacherla project

He pointed out that senior joint commissioner of union Jal Shakti Ministry Amit Kumar Jha, during a meeting on June 2, had stated that the CWC was actively considering the PFR submitted by the AP government, and that the additional secretary of Union finance ministry has asked the AP government to submit its DPR for Godavari-Banakacherla link project by end of June.

“Usually, the DPR of any scheme by any state can be submitted to CWC only when the underlying pre-feasibility report is initially approved by CWC. Does GoI asking the state government to submit DPR infer that the PFR of this scheme is deemed to have been approved by CWC?” he sought to know.

He urged CR Patil to prevent AP from taking up any further action, including calling for and awarding tenders for the Godavari-Banakacherla link project.

He also attached various letters he has written to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, objecting to the AP government’s Godavari-Banakacherla link project.