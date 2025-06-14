Harish Rao demands special Assembly session to oppose Banakacherla project

Hyderabad: Questioning chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s silence over the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts to expedite the construction of Godavari-Banakacherla link project, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demanded a special Assembly session and pass a resolution against it.

He stated the project had no permissions from either the Central Water Commission (CWC), Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), or the Apex Council.

On Saturday, June 14, the senior BRS leader demanded that the Telangana government exert pressure on the Centre for an immediate halt to the Banakacherla project.

Alleging that the Chandrababu Naidu government intends to call tenders by the end of June and begin works in July, he urged Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy and Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay to play their part and convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to approve the project.

“So far, there have been no consultative meetings between Andhra and Telangana,” he said.

Harish Rao stated that the preliminary feasibility report submitted by the Andhra government to the Central Water Commission (CWC) had intended to draw 200 TMC from the Godavari River. “Now they are designing canals and other components of the project, enabling them to use 400 TMC,” he said and blamed the Central government for turning a blind eye.

“The BJP-led central government, which had earlier objected to Telangana exceeding FRBM limits to raise funds for the Kaleshwaram project, has now, in principle, agreed to support the Andhra Pradesh government by covering 50 percent of the Banakacherla project costs. Additionally, it has allowed the state to raise an extra Rs 40,000 crore through FRBM loans for the same project,” he pointed out.

Questioning the state government’s inadequate utilisation of Krishna River last year, Harish Rao claimed that although there is a 66:34 temporary water allocation ratio (a total of 715 TMC) between the two Telugu-speaking states, Telangana used only 27.8 percent, leaving 65 TMC to flow to Andhra.

“During the BRS rule, Telangana utilised almost 34 percent of the allocated Krishna waters,” he claimed.

On the Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC), Harish Rao alleged CM Revanth remains to stay mum even as the Andhra government plans to go ahead with the lining works. “This was vehemently opposed by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) when he was the chief minister,” he said.

Harish Rao cautioned that if the lining works are completed, AP can draw 90,000 cusecs of water per day from the Krishna River, almost 50 percent more than it currently draws. “Why is CM Revanth not writing to the Apex Council against these works, which would facilitate the utilisation of 8 TMC water through the Pothireddipadu project by AP,” he questioned.

He pointed out that the Centre was extending support to the Andhra Pradesh government through its river interlinking plans, connecting the Polavaram project with the Somasila reservoir, and further down to the Cauvery River.

Urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy not to compromise Telangana’s interests for political gain, he stressed the urgent need to maximise the use of Godavari waters. He called for immediate repairs to the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram project, without further delay.

The remarks were made during a PowerPoint presentation attended by BRS MLAs, MLCs, and other party leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.