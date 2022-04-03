Telangana govt is authorised to create new districts: High Court

Hyderabad: In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Telangana High Court on Saturday ruled that the state is authorised to create new districts.

The court dismissed the PIL filed by Raghu Bala Laxmi and four others from Warangal district who have challenged the government’s decision. The petitioners stated that the government bifurcated the districts in an unscientific manner and that the method employed by the authorities concerned for the creation of new districts, which was contrary to the statutory provisions as per the Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974, and the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 2016.

Striking down the PIL, the bench comprising of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinandan Shavili concluded that the state has the powers to create more districts. In 2016, the state government passed the Telangana District (Fomation) rules authorising it to create new districts.

The bench observed that the petitioners were unable to point out any infringement by the government with regards to creation of new districts. “Government Order (GO) 240 passed in October 2016. Section 3 of the GO empowers the state government to create new districts, revenue division or a mandal by merging two or more districts, minimizing the area of any district, or altering the boundaries of the district, revenue division or a mandal,” the bench remarked while dismissing the PIL.