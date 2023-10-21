‘Telangana is being run by one family’: Congress leader Khera slams BRS

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led Telangana government and said “Telangana was not made for just one family.”

Pawan Khera told ANI, “In Telangana, the state govt is being run by one family–father, daughter, son and nephew are ruling there. Telangana was not made for just one family, but, Telangana is made for the people there.”

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday said that the relationship the Gandhi family has with the state is of betrayal.

While addressing a party workers’ meeting in Nizamabad, Kavitha said, “Today Rahul Gandhi came to Jagital and talked big words. He said that he has had a relationship with Telangana since his grandmother’s time and father’s time. I totally agree with him (Rahul Gandhi) that he has family ties with Telangana.”

She added, “It was Jawaharlal Nehru who forcefully merged us into Andhra Pradesh and killed our aspirations. In 1969, when we demanded a separate state, 369 students were shot by Indira Gandhi. Later, Rajiv Gandhi hurt Telangana’s self-respect. Sonia Gandhi promised to give Telangana in 2009 but took it back and many Telangana children died. You have a hand in it.”

Meanwhile, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) party delegation led by President Prof Kodandaram, Prof Vishweshwar Rao and Ambati Srinivas on Friday met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and extended their unconditional support to the Congress Party for the upcoming State Assembly Elections.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.