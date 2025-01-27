Telangana is committed to building strong trade relations with Japan: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government welcomed a visiting Japanese delegation in hopes of building potential partnerships in trade and industries.

The delegation comes from the Aichi administrative district of Japan. Headed by Hirohito Kondo, a member of the Aichi assembly, the team met state IT minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat on Monday, January 27. They invited him to participate in the 20th Asian Games scheduled to take place in Aichi in 2026.

Minister Sridhar Babu assured Telangana is open to partnering in emerging technologies, startups, and industrial innovation in Japan.

“Looking forward to a win-win collaboration that leverages the strengths of both Telangana and Aichi Prefecture for mutual growth and prosperity,” he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), following the meeting.

Glad to announce a new partnership between Telangana and Aichi Prefecture, Japan, paving the way for innovation and growth.



Honoured to have met with the delegation headed by Hirohito Kondo, a member of the Aichi Assembly, and to be invited to participate in the 20th Asian Games… pic.twitter.com/6XsdkOrX7U — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) January 27, 2025

Kondo also brought attention to the global attraction of Aichi’s Ghibli Animation Park which has been drawing tourists globally. He expressed optimism about the mutual benefits of fostering closer ties between the two regions.

Aichi region is known as the home of automobile giant Toyota, housing its manufacturing, aerospace, robotics, and advanced machinery. It recently launched Japan’s largest startup incubation centre named “Station AI.”