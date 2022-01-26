Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas: Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the youngest State of Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas.

Delivering the Republic Day speech at Raj Bhavan here after hoisting the tricolour, the Governor said Hyderabad is fast emerging as the Pharma Hub, IT Hub, and Medical Hub and is witnessing the establishment of offices by many global corporate organisations.

I wish Telangana State to emerge as the leader in quality higher education, and consolidate its position as the Innovation Hub through constant efforts by promoting Innovation Eco-System and take the lead in contributing for the realisation of Self-Reliant India, she said, according to an official release.

Expressing happiness and appreciating the bountiful crop production in Telangana, the Governor said in the process, Telangana has emerged as the Rice Bowl of India.

I salute the farmers for their toil, despite the pandemic conditions; they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people, Soundararajan said.

The Governor noted that India is moving forward and witnessing transformational changes in many sectors with the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Getting stronger day by day, India is successfully facing numerous challenges internally and at the borders, she said adding We are also on a firm path to emerge Atma Nirbhar in our major defence requirements. Owing to the relentless efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is now considered one of the important global powers .

The development, production, and free distribution of country’s indigenous COVID vaccine are a true testimony to our spirit of self-reliance, she said.

It is high time that we all contribute our bit in shaping our country self-reliant in our respective fields.

The Raj Bhavan has also launched a series of initiatives to reach out to the unreached and the Nutritional Intervention to improve the nutritional status of the people belonging to the Primitive Tribal Groups in select districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and Nagarkurnool is one such special initiative.

At another event, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao unfurled the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan here. At the Parade Grounds at Army Memorial, Rao paid floral tributes to the martyred army personnel by lighting a lamp, a release from the CMO said.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, unfurled the tricolour at the premises of the court. He honoured slain Colonel B Santosh Babu’s father B Upendar and mother Manjula on the occasion.

Santosh Babu was among the 20 soldiers who were killed in Galwan Valley during a clash with Chinese troops in 2020.

Similarly, the national flag was unfurled at party offices of TRS, Congress, BJP and other political parties here and across Telangana. PTI VVK GDK ROH