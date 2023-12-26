Telangana issues GO on traffic challans: Here’s how to avail discount 

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport, Roads & Buildings (Tr-I) Department issued the Government Order (GO) No. 659 on Tuesday, December 26, offering discount on pending traffic challans in Telangana from December 26 to January 10, 2024.

The Telangana traffic police have advised those with pending challans against their vehicles to clear them via the e-challan website while the discount lasts.

The government has decided to waive off the fine amount of 80% for two-wheeler vehicles and 90% for TSRTC buses, as well as 60% for light motor vehicles/heavy motor vehicles through e-Challans, the GO read.

Category-wise discount

For two-wheelers and autos, if 20% of the challan is paid, the remaining 80% of the pending challans would be waived. For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 10% of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90% will be discounted or waived. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles, if 40% is paid, the remaining 60% will be waived. For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, if 10% of the raffic challan challan is paid, the remaining 90% will be discounted or waived.

How to avail discounts