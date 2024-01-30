Telangana issues notification for appointment of new power utility directors after sacking 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana energy department has announced the termination of the services of 22 directors of four power utilities, including TS GENCO, TS TRANSCO, TSSPDCL, and TSNPDCL, citing illegal appointment processes.

The orders to this effect were issued on January 27 and 29. As per rules, appointment of directors on the boards of different organisations in the energy department shall be for a term of two years initially, and the duration could be extended for a period of one year at a time up to a maximum of two extensions, and it should not exceed four years.

According to official sources, there were directors who had been serving for over 10 years and even more, and one of them from the Central Service had been serving for about 15 years. Among the 22 directors, only two had their appointments as per the process stipulated. However, they had also been holding the post for more than 10 years, according to reports.

As per the orders, the directors who have been expelled from their posts include M Sachidanandam, Ch Venkatarajam, S Ashok Kumar, B Lakshmiah, TRK Rao, and A Ajay, from TS GENCO.

From TS TRANSCO, G Narsing Rao, C Srinivasa Rao, T Jagath Reddy, B Narsinga Rao, and J Surya Prakash were terminated. Similarly, from TSNPDCL, B Venkateshwar Rao, P Sandhya Rani, P Mohan Reddy, and P Ganapathi were laid off.

Moreover, from TSSPDCL, J Srinivas Reddy, K Ramulu, T Srinivas, G Parvatham, Ch Madan Mohan Rao, Gampa Gopal, and S Swamy Reddy were terminated.

New directors to be appointed

Meanwhile, the state government issued a separate notification on Tuesday, January 30, appointing new directors at Telangana State Electricity Supply Corporation (TS TRANSCO) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS GENCO).

As there are already four directors serving at TRANSCO, However, the newly formed Congress government in Telangana dismissed them, stating that they were not appointed as per the rules. Meanwhile, a notification from TRANCO revealed that only three director posts are being filled this time.

It has also been clarified that the candidates who will apply for these posts should not exceed 62 years of age. According to reports, both TRANSO and GENCO have set the last date to apply for the post of director on March 1.

The notification will soon be released for the posts of directors of discoms.